How is Charter Communications Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $384.47 in the prior trading day, Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) closed at $385.28, up 0.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663219 shares were traded. CHTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $387.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $382.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 123.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 15, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $755 to $477.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Zinterhofer Eric Louis bought 27,202 shares for $374.04 per share. The transaction valued at 10,174,605 led to the insider holds 46,901 shares of the business.

Hargis Jonathan sold 3,000 shares of CHTR for $1,375,347 on May 17. The EVP/Chief Marketing Officer now owns 2,604 shares after completing the transaction at $458.45 per share. On May 16, another insider, Hargis Jonathan, who serves as the EVP/Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 2,300 shares for $464.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,069,052 and left with 5,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHTR has reached a high of $693.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $297.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 346.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 454.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 979.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.13M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CHTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.81M with a Short Ratio of 9.15M, compared to 8.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.23 and a low estimate of $7.46, while EPS last year was $6.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.04, with high estimates of $10.23 and low estimates of $6.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $34.94 and $29.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.94. EPS for the following year is $36.9, with 26 analysts recommending between $44.96 and $24.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.68B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.28B and the low estimate is $41.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.