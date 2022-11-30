How is Gerdau S.A.’s (NYSE: GGB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $5.48 in the prior trading day, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) closed at $5.92, up 8.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18022282 shares were traded. GGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GGB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gerdau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGB has reached a high of $6.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 601.79M. Insiders hold about 32.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GGB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 12.02M, compared to 14.29M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GGB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 0.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57. The current Payout Ratio is 288.90% for GGB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82B to a low estimate of $3.82B. As of the current estimate, Gerdau S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.7B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.48B, a decrease of -21.20% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.04B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.69B and the low estimate is $12.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.