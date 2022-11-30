I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN).

After finishing at $23.20 in the prior trading day, Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) closed at $29.57, up 27.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1294354 shares were traded. CTRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $34.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Accumulate on February 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Powell Lisa A. sold 1,942 shares for $24.46 per share. The transaction valued at 47,501 led to the insider holds 14,578 shares of the business.

Berkowitz Jessica sold 1,815 shares of CTRN for $57,989 on Apr 12. The SVP, Planning and Allocation now owns 5,446 shares after completing the transaction at $31.95 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Seipel Kenneth Duane, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $73.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,840 and bolstered with 9,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Citi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRN has reached a high of $97.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 197.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 272.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.99M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 914.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 955.47k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.91% and a Short% of Float of 11.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $794.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $788.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $791.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $991.6M, down -20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $837.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $848.1M and the low estimate is $823.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.