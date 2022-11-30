I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in CoreCivic Inc. (CXW).

After finishing at $12.15 in the prior trading day, CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) closed at $13.05, up 7.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1692377 shares were traded. CXW stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CXW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.85.

On March 16, 2020, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Grande Anthony L sold 30,000 shares for $11.53 per share. The transaction valued at 345,834 led to the insider holds 152,797 shares of the business.

GARFINKLE DAVID sold 7,500 shares of CXW for $84,675 on Nov 15. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 339,187 shares after completing the transaction at $11.29 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Carter, Cole G., who serves as the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $11.58 each. As a result, the insider received 57,888 and left with 202,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CoreCivic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXW has reached a high of $14.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 950.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.02M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CXW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CXW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.