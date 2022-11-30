In the case of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS), what’s next?

The closing price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) was $9.83 for the day, down -2.19% from the previous closing price of $10.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4888937 shares were traded. PAGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PAGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $16 previously.

On May 09, 2022, New Street Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

On April 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $29.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.17.

Shares Statistics:

PAGS traded an average of 3.36M shares per day over the past three months and 4.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 331.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.69M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 5.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $776.89M to a low estimate of $750.47M. As of the current estimate, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $501.22M, an estimated increase of 51.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $810.3M, an increase of 22.30% less than the figure of $51.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $842.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.55M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.