In What Direction Will Ouster Inc.’s (NYSE:OUST) Stock Goes From Here?

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) closed the day trading at $1.23 up 2.50% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555737 shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OUST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.50 from $5 previously.

On October 25, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Brunelle Anna sold 3,108 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 3,818 led to the insider holds 2,349,390 shares of the business.

SPENCER DARIEN sold 2,499 shares of OUST for $3,070 on Sep 16. The EVP of Global Operations now owns 1,611,151 shares after completing the transaction at $1.23 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Dickerman Nathan, who serves as the President of Field Operations of the company, sold 43,733 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider received 56,980 and left with 920,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $7.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1832.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OUST traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OUST traded about 955.78k shares per day. A total of 181.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.02M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.85M, compared to 10.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $11.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.9M to a low estimate of $11M. As of the current estimate, Ouster Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.9M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.74M, an increase of 41.20% over than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.58M, up 41.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $89.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 204.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.