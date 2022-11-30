Investing in fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, fuboTV Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.65, up 3.11% from its previous closing price of $2.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7830363 shares were traded. FUBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5950.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FUBO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $6.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Horihuela Alberto sold 61,237 shares for $2.74 per share. The transaction valued at 167,789 led to the insider holds 1,252,615 shares of the business.

Janedis John bought 7,000 shares of FUBO for $20,580 on May 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.94 per share. On May 09, another insider, Gandler David, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 46,000 shares for $2.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 137,075 and bolstered with 1,322,564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $21.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6120, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4044.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FUBO traded 11.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 195.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 44.57M with a Short Ratio of 41.75M, compared to 47.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.06% and a Short% of Float of 25.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.73 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.95. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.75 and -$2.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $212.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $216.22M to a low estimate of $207.36M. As of the current estimate, fuboTV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $143.55M, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.56M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $47.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $961.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $939.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $949.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.35M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.