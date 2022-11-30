Investing in Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) closed at $82.23 up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $82.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749526 shares were traded. SONY stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sony Group Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1093.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has reached a high of $133.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SONY has traded an average of 895.38K shares per day and 703.75k over the past ten days. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Shares short for SONY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 924.78k with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 789.37k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SONY is 0.53, from 60.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 73.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.99 and $4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.07. EPS for the following year is $6.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $5.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.3B, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.1B and the low estimate is $81.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.