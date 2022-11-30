Is 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH) closed at $2.38 in the last session, up 22.05% from day before closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636417 shares were traded. EFSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5688 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8989.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EFSH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Roberts Ellery bought 6,000 shares for $1.61 per share. The transaction valued at 9,660 led to the insider holds 376,000 shares of the business.

Froning Paul bought 6,240 shares of EFSH for $16,350 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 36,938 shares after completing the transaction at $2.62 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Roberts Ellery, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,235 and bolstered with 370,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFSH has reached a high of $16.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9982, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6694.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EFSH traded on average about 812.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 272.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.88M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EFSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 378 on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.