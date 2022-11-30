Is SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) closed at $2.57 in the last session, up 1.98% from day before closing price of $2.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1904866 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6098 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNDL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.70.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Hold to Sell on March 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $0.40 to $0.65.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $8.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3580, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7074.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNDL traded on average about 3.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 236.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.26M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.35M with a Short Ratio of 19.38M, compared to 19.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $168.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.25M to a low estimate of $165.98M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.21M, an estimated increase of 1,401.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.3M, an increase of 877.60% less than the figure of $1,401.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.05M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $529.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $502.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $514.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.55M, up 1,138.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $702.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $739.54M and the low estimate is $671.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.