Is this a Prime Time To acquire Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) stock

The price of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) closed at $25.94 in the last session, up 0.54% from day before closing price of $25.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533869 shares were traded. GRIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On October 28, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grindrod’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRIN has reached a high of $25.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRIN traded on average about 535.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 555.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.69M. Insiders hold about 22.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GRIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 639.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 406.34k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GRIN is 3.36, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $26.99, with high estimates of $26.99 and low estimates of $26.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $107.95 and $107.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $107.95. EPS for the following year is $81.87, with 1 analysts recommending between $81.87 and $81.87.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.4B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.