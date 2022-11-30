Is TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) closed at $0.81 in the last session, down -0.25% from day before closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815724 shares were traded. TMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7910.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when O’Sullivan Anthony sold 50,686 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 52,860 led to the insider holds 312,500 shares of the business.

O’Sullivan Anthony sold 50,686 shares of TMC for $60,889 on Sep 19. The Chief Development Officer now owns 363,186 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Karkar Andrei, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,250,000 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000,000 and bolstered with 51,955,976 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $3.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9754, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3135.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMC traded on average about 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 990.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 239.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.14M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 3.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.29.