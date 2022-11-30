Is Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $8.47 in the prior trading day, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) closed at $8.53, up 0.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529962 shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZETA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On April 07, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On February 07, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on February 07, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 5,704 shares for $9.04 per share. The transaction valued at 51,564 led to the insider holds 16,588,930 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 27,257 shares of ZETA for $245,586 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 16,594,634 shares after completing the transaction at $9.01 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 175,536 shares for $8.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,420,086 and left with 16,621,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 825k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.23M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.87M with a Short Ratio of 8.33M, compared to 8.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $566M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $563.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.34M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.02M and the low estimate is $645.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.