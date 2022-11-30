It’s a good day to be an Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) shareholder

In the latest session, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) closed at $0.56 down -7.20% from its previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0470 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050061 shares were traded. ALPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPP has reached a high of $2.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6402, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8609.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALPP has traded an average of 605.63K shares per day and 451.06k over the past ten days. A total of 183.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 2.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.86M with a Short Ratio of 13.79M, compared to 13.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.03M and the low estimate is $146.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.