It’s an appealing income play to consider Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

The price of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) closed at $0.41 in the last session, down -6.82% from day before closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684345 shares were traded. DOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Smith Michael Alan sold 2,802 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,224 led to the insider holds 1,009,630 shares of the business.

Simkoff Maxwell sold 158 shares of DOMA for $79 on Nov 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 46,303,207 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Simkoff Maxwell, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 758 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 379 and left with 46,303,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $6.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4757, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2861.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOMA traded on average about 672.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 400.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 326.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.71M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 6.35M, compared to 8.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $487.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $433.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $463.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.04M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $521.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565M and the low estimate is $476.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.