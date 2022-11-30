It’s an appealing income play to consider E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

After finishing at $5.67 in the prior trading day, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) closed at $5.64, down -0.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699122 shares were traded. ETWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETWO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares for $5.59 per share. The transaction valued at 72,618 led to the insider holds 282,478 shares of the business.

Hantman Peter sold 400 shares of ETWO for $2,800 on Oct 06. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 190,795 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Hantman Peter, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $7.03 each. As a result, the insider received 175,628 and left with 91,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETWO has reached a high of $12.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 302.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.97M. Shares short for ETWO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.01M with a Short Ratio of 14.51M, compared to 13.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 8.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $676.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $665M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $669.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.56M, up 57.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $737.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.83M and the low estimate is $724.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.