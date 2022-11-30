It’s an appealing income play to consider Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)

After finishing at $0.60 in the prior trading day, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) closed at $0.51, down -13.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1523265 shares were traded. MTEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5995 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On February 01, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.

On September 08, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 08, 2020, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when McLennan Sean bought 30,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 24,477 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

LALANDE KEVIN M. bought 62,000 shares of MTEM for $55,180 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 222,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.89 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, SHV Management Services, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 62,000 shares for $0.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,180 and bolstered with 222,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTEM has reached a high of $4.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3070.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 105.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 241.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.60M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MTEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 528.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 528.05k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$2.09.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.13M, a decrease of -43.60% less than the figure of $38.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.7M, down -41.60% from the average estimate.