It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) stock

The closing price of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) was $2.49 for the day, up 3.75% from the previous closing price of $2.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 755736 shares were traded. FXLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FXLV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 300,000 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 758,730 led to the insider holds 9,728,141 shares of the business.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 365,000 shares of FXLV for $983,127 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 9,604,530 shares after completing the transaction at $2.69 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 665,975 and bolstered with 9,454,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FXLV has reached a high of $15.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9210, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0346.

Shares Statistics:

FXLV traded an average of 1.26M shares per day over the past three months and 505.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.55M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FXLV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 6.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.27% and a Short% of Float of 21.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.4M to a low estimate of $21M. As of the current estimate, F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.18M, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.86M, a decrease of -58.20% less than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FXLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.02M, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.46M and the low estimate is $110.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.