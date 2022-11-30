It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Mosaic Company (MOS) stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) closed the day trading at $50.73 up 0.94% from the previous closing price of $50.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3814221 shares were traded. MOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MOS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $65 from $85 previously.

On August 03, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $61.

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on July 14, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Johnson Denise C sold 24,427 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,587,755 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

EBEL GREGORY L bought 15,600 shares of MOS for $990,502 on May 06. The Director now owns 80,068 shares after completing the transaction at $63.49 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Precourt Walter F. III, who serves as the Senior VP – Strategy & Growth of the company, sold 9,647 shares for $78.00 each. As a result, the insider received 752,466 and left with 75,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $79.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MOS traded about 4.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MOS traded about 3.7M shares per day. A total of 344.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.86M with a Short Ratio of 8.22M, compared to 10.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

MOS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 4.70% for MOS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.14 and a low estimate of $2.96, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.48, with high estimates of $4.29 and low estimates of $2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.86 and $11.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.9. EPS for the following year is $10.54, with 20 analysts recommending between $14.08 and $8.02.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $5.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.53B to a low estimate of $5.4B. As of the current estimate, The Mosaic Company’s year-ago sales were $3.65B, an estimated increase of 57.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.15B, an increase of 34.00% less than the figure of $57.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.21B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.36B, up 63.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.54B and the low estimate is $13.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.