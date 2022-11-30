Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) was $5.65 for the day, up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $5.63. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776822 shares were traded. KALA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KALA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Reumuth Mary sold 194 shares for $6.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,263 led to the insider holds 2,418 shares of the business.

Bazemore Todd sold 214 shares of KALA for $1,393 on Oct 26. The insider now owns 2,097 shares after completing the transaction at $6.51 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Trachtenberg Eric, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 194 shares for $6.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,265 and left with 2,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALA has reached a high of $100.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.16.

Shares Statistics:

KALA traded an average of 172.92K shares per day over the past three months and 79.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KALA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 37.07k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $33.5 and a low estimate of -$12, while EPS last year was -$21.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$7.5, with high estimates of -$7.5 and low estimates of -$7.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$16 and -$61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$38.5. EPS for the following year is -$29.75, with 2 analysts recommending between -$26.5 and -$33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KALA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.24M, up 301.80% from the average estimate.