News Corporation (NWS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) closed the day trading at $18.82 up 1.95% from the previous closing price of $18.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214467 shares were traded. NWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NWS, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,536,417 led to the insider holds 87,706 shares of the business.

MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT sold 1,000,000 shares of NWS for $21,790,400 on Dec 07. The Executive Chairman now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWS has reached a high of $24.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NWS traded about 980.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NWS traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 193.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.60M. Insiders hold about 40.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.43% stake in the company. Shares short for NWS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 1.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

NWS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29.