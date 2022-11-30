NWSA (News Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) closed at $18.56 up 2.03% from its previous closing price of $18.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2921100 shares were traded. NWSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of News Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17 from $30 previously.

On July 28, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,536,417 led to the insider holds 87,706 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWSA has reached a high of $23.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWSA has traded an average of 2.87M shares per day and 2.34M over the past ten days. A total of 581.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 495.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NWSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 6.27M, compared to 3.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NWSA is 0.20, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.49B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.36B. As of the current estimate, News Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.35B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.38B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.36B and the low estimate is $10.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.