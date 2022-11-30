NXST (Nexstar Media Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) closed at $187.61 up 7.43% from its previous closing price of $174.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2253570 shares were traded. NXST stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $175 from $227 previously.

On September 06, 2022, Rosenblatt Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $181 to $246.

On April 19, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $180.Rosenblatt initiated its Neutral rating on April 19, 2022, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Carter Thomas sold 2,763 shares for $171.66 per share. The transaction valued at 474,294 led to the insider holds 80,052 shares of the business.

Carter Thomas sold 12,500 shares of NXST for $2,160,446 on Nov 15. The President and COO now owns 82,815 shares after completing the transaction at $172.84 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Carter Thomas, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 9,737 shares for $171.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,673,845 and left with 102,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nexstar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXST has reached a high of $204.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 174.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 177.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NXST has traded an average of 386.63K shares per day and 522.64k over the past ten days. A total of 38.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.97M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NXST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NXST is 3.60, from 2.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.21 and a low estimate of $3.9, while EPS last year was $3.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.28, with high estimates of $10.23 and low estimates of $7.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27 and $22.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.56. EPS for the following year is $20.02, with 9 analysts recommending between $23.37 and $16.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 21.70% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.67B and the low estimate is $4.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.