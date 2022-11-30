PRDS (Pardes Biosciences Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.85, down -13.91% from its previous closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1373 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038191 shares were traded. PRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRDS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRDS has reached a high of $17.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3704.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRDS traded 154.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 68.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRDS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 3.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$2.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.25 and -$2.67.