PSTV (Plus Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.39, down -3.36% from its previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0136 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579949 shares were traded. PSTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4110 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 25, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On October 16, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when HEDRICK MARC H bought 5,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 3,240 led to the insider holds 33,580 shares of the business.

Clowes Howard bought 15,000 shares of PSTV for $8,589 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 18,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On May 17, another insider, Petersen Greg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $0.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,500 and bolstered with 62,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 175.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTV has reached a high of $2.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6594.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSTV traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 320.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 144.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.09.