There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Celanese Corporation (CE) can be one of them

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) closed the day trading at $105.55 up 4.74% from the previous closing price of $100.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1294065 shares were traded. CE stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $116.

On August 01, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $143 to $118.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $116.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Kelly Thomas Francis bought 1,800 shares for $141.74 per share. The transaction valued at 255,130 led to the insider holds 33,366 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Celanese’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $176.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CE traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CE traded about 902.79k shares per day. A total of 108.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 1.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

CE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.04.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.42 and a low estimate of $3.32, while EPS last year was $4.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.92 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.6 and $14.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.59. EPS for the following year is $14.28, with 16 analysts recommending between $17 and $10.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.54B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10B and the low estimate is $7.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.