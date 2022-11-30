There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Cerence Inc. (CRNC) can be one of them

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) closed the day trading at $17.78 up 15.76% from the previous closing price of $15.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2293134 shares were traded. CRNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRNC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $24.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Ortmanns Stefan sold 6,413 shares for $16.14 per share. The transaction valued at 103,506 led to the insider holds 139,572 shares of the business.

Kathpal Prateek sold 11,167 shares of CRNC for $180,235 on Oct 11. The EVP & CTO now owns 63,149 shares after completing the transaction at $16.14 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, Couvreur Christophe, who serves as the SVP, Core BU of the company, sold 2,018 shares for $15.56 each. As a result, the insider received 31,400 and left with 17,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNC has reached a high of $84.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRNC traded about 450.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRNC traded about 354.82k shares per day. A total of 39.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 4.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.38% and a Short% of Float of 11.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $56.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.6M to a low estimate of $55M. As of the current estimate, Cerence Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.08M, an estimated decrease of -42.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $325.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $387.18M, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $365.1M and the low estimate is $261.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.