There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) can be one of them

The closing price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) was $0.24 for the day, down -4.64% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0018 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1276293 shares were traded. CNXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2310.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNXA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,968 led to the insider holds 1,265,000 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 70,100 shares of CNXA for $61,723 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 1,270,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 39,990 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,082 and left with 1,340,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXA has reached a high of $21.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9396.

Shares Statistics:

CNXA traded an average of 705.94K shares per day over the past three months and 167.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.22M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 2.99k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.