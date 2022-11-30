There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Gevo Inc. (GEVO) can be one of them

The closing price of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) was $2.02 for the day, up 2.02% from the previous closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4430544 shares were traded. GEVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GEVO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.30 and its Current Ratio is at 24.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.30.

On February 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 24, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on August 24, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Marsh Andrew sold 41,904 shares for $2.04 per share. The transaction valued at 85,379 led to the insider holds 203,562 shares of the business.

Mize Gary W. sold 9,883 shares of GEVO for $30,474 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 154,339 shares after completing the transaction at $3.08 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Williams Geoffrey Thomas Jr., who serves as the VP-General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 18,041 shares for $3.08 each. As a result, the insider received 55,629 and left with 371,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 687.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has reached a high of $6.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1328.

Shares Statistics:

GEVO traded an average of 7.59M shares per day over the past three months and 5.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.16M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GEVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.78M with a Short Ratio of 46.93M, compared to 52.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.32% and a Short% of Float of 22.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.67M to a low estimate of $190k. As of the current estimate, Gevo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270k, an estimated increase of 351.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.61M, an increase of 6,585.20% over than the figure of $351.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $533k, up 1,125.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.01M and the low estimate is $6.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 138.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.