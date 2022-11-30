There is a good chance Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $48.42 in the prior trading day, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) closed at $49.89, up 3.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4598764 shares were traded. AEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.92.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 553.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $67.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 456.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 455.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.5M with a Short Ratio of 11.42M, compared to 14.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AEM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.10, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.93B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 57.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $57.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 60.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.32B and the low estimate is $7.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.