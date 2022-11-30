There is a good chance Vertex Inc. (VERX) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $15.78 in the prior trading day, Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) closed at $15.94, up 1.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688938 shares were traded. VERX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VERX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.

On February 01, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $15.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on February 01, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Robert Kevin L sold 11,843 shares for $15.50 per share. The transaction valued at 183,555 led to the insider holds 31,510 shares of the business.

Westphal Jeffery sold 1,500,000 shares of VERX for $22,725,000 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 9,050,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.15 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Westphal Jeffery, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,950 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider received 647,172 and left with 1,310,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERX has reached a high of $19.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 180.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 262.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.75M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VERX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 960.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 705.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $122.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.3M to a low estimate of $122M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.72M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.19M, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $482.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.55M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $541.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $550.53M and the low estimate is $527M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.