There Is Still Room For Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) was $0.65 for the day, down -6.69% from the previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0466 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645739 shares were traded. FBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6211.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on August 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 02, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 18, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2019, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD bought 100,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 69,500 led to the insider holds 11,625,324 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBIO has reached a high of $2.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0401.

Shares Statistics:

FBIO traded an average of 174.59K shares per day over the past three months and 179.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.88M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 591.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 623.44k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.02 and -$2.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.93M to a low estimate of $17.49M. As of the current estimate, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.09M, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.62M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.43M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.79M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.84M and the low estimate is $100.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.