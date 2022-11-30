There Is Still Room For Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) closed the day trading at $5.94 up 21.72% from the previous closing price of $4.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736168 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HTOO, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fusion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTOO has reached a high of $12.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HTOO traded about 128.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HTOO traded about 327.86k shares per day. A total of 11.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.98M. Insiders hold about 9.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.34% stake in the company. Shares short for HTOO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 145.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 162.02k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2M to a low estimate of $3.2M. As of the current estimate, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s year-ago sales were $559k, an estimated increase of 472.50% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.88M and the low estimate is $44.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 539.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.