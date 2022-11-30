There Is Still Room For Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) was $27.94 for the day, down -3.82% from the previous closing price of $29.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1523327 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 410.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1278.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $37.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Whitaker Jason R sold 26,052 shares for $31.13 per share. The transaction valued at 810,970 led to the insider holds 576,587 shares of the business.

Whitaker Jason R sold 65,675 shares of SHLS for $1,964,057 on Nov 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 602,639 shares after completing the transaction at $29.91 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Peetz Mehgan, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 2,034 shares for $24.87 each. As a result, the insider received 50,586 and left with 90,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 199.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 121.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.27.

Shares Statistics:

SHLS traded an average of 1.81M shares per day over the past three months and 3.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.10M. Shares short for SHLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 9.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.6M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.64M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.57M, an increase of 84.30% over than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $336.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.91M, up 46.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602.55M and the low estimate is $393M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.