There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: BP p.l.c. (BP).

In the latest session, BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) closed at $35.31 up 1.67% from its previous closing price of $34.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8202012 shares were traded. BP stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BP p.l.c.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 07, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $36.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BP has reached a high of $35.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BP has traded an average of 10.15M shares per day and 9M over the past ten days. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.02B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.66M with a Short Ratio of 10.93M, compared to 10.61M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BP is 1.44, from 0.21 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.49.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.46 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.68 and $7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.43. EPS for the following year is $6.29, with 13 analysts recommending between $8.61 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $61.01B to a low estimate of $57.42B. As of the current estimate, BP p.l.c.’s year-ago sales were $36.17B, an estimated increase of 63.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.26B, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $63.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.95B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $240.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.74B, up 54.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $235.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.85B and the low estimate is $224.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.