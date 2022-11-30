There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Target Corporation (TGT).

In the latest session, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) closed at $166.37 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $165.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4961214 shares were traded. TGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Target Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $200 from $190 previously.

On November 17, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $183 to $144.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Mulligan John J sold 39,101 shares for $166.02 per share. The transaction valued at 6,491,609 led to the insider holds 118,425 shares of the business.

LIEGEL MATTHEW A sold 1,226 shares of TGT for $213,084 on Aug 18. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 2,812 shares after completing the transaction at $173.80 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Mulligan John J, who serves as the Executive Officer of the company, sold 45,490 shares for $139.98 each. As a result, the insider received 6,367,896 and left with 157,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has reached a high of $254.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 178.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TGT has traded an average of 4.38M shares per day and 9.28M over the past ten days. A total of 461.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TGT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.39M with a Short Ratio of 13.31M, compared to 9.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TGT is 4.32, from 2.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 27.80% for TGT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $1.89, while EPS last year was $3.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.32, with high estimates of $3.62 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.37 and $7.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.07. EPS for the following year is $11.96, with 30 analysts recommending between $13.36 and $10.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.6B and the low estimate is $106.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.