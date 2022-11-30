There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY).

As of close of business last night, Warby Parker Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.16, up 1.70% from its previous closing price of $15.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766235 shares were traded. WRBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WRBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $18.

On March 31, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $36.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Durable Capital Partners LP sold 956,853 shares for $16.33 per share. The transaction valued at 15,625,276 led to the insider holds 11,672,306 shares of the business.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold 556,325 shares of WRBY for $8,556,105 on Nov 10. The 10% Owner now owns 12,629,159 shares after completing the transaction at $15.38 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Durable Capital Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 146,330 shares for $14.54 each. As a result, the insider received 2,127,940 and left with 13,185,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $54.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WRBY traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.31M. Shares short for WRBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.36M with a Short Ratio of 15.45M, compared to 16.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.04% and a Short% of Float of 71.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $144.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.46M to a low estimate of $143M. As of the current estimate, Warby Parker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.02M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.33M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $590.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.8M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750M and the low estimate is $647M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.