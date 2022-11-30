There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding AppLovin Corporation (APP)

The closing price of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) was $13.44 for the day, down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $13.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2141920 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $20 from $35 previously.

On November 17, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Jansen Katie Kihorany sold 48,562 shares for $14.05 per share. The transaction valued at 682,442 led to the insider holds 1,238,500 shares of the business.

Shikin Vasily sold 22,500 shares of APP for $329,564 on Nov 16. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,622,035 shares after completing the transaction at $14.65 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Shikin Vasily, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $26.59 each. As a result, the insider received 598,268 and left with 2,644,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $99.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.85.

Shares Statistics:

APP traded an average of 2.65M shares per day over the past three months and 2.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.04M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.51M with a Short Ratio of 17.82M, compared to 14.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.