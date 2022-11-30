There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) closed the day trading at $43.42 up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $42.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587315 shares were traded. GXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GXO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On August 04, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $67.

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $65.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Wilson Malcolm bought 4,174 shares for $43.97 per share. The transaction valued at 183,531 led to the insider holds 45,509 shares of the business.

BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO for $249,848,625 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 1,300,701 shares after completing the transaction at $48.35 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,447,500 shares for $57.24 each. As a result, the insider received 311,814,900 and left with 6,468,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GXO has reached a high of $102.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GXO traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GXO traded about 773.92k shares per day. A total of 118.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.97M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GXO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 3.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.94B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.56B and the low estimate is $8.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.