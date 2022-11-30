There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

The closing price of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) was $29.83 for the day, down -3.40% from the previous closing price of $30.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11396046 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 295.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $35 from $53 previously.

On October 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.

On October 26, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on October 26, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Donato Craig sold 6,776 shares for $31.80 per share. The transaction valued at 215,463 led to the insider holds 1,154,491 shares of the business.

Baszucki David sold 100,000 shares of RBLX for $3,185,335 on Nov 23. The President & CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $31.85 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Baszucki David, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 550,000 shares for $31.85 each. As a result, the insider received 17,519,343 and left with 1 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 42.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $137.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.59.

Shares Statistics:

RBLX traded an average of 18.25M shares per day over the past three months and 12.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 597.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 473.61M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.01M with a Short Ratio of 26.79M, compared to 36.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.54% and a Short% of Float of 10.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 17 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$2.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $702M to a low estimate of $590.69M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $637.83M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $849.92M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $945M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $694.79M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.