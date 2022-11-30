There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Xos Inc. (XOS)

The closing price of Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) was $0.66 for the day, down -11.59% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0867 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025638 shares were traded. XOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6479.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $3.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.25.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $4.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Ferber Robert sold 14,533 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 16,713 led to the insider holds 506,913 shares of the business.

Ferber Robert sold 14,533 shares of XOS for $15,841 on Oct 03. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 521,446 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Ferber Robert, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 14,533 shares for $1.48 each. As a result, the insider received 21,509 and left with 535,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOS has reached a high of $4.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0719, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0204.

Shares Statistics:

XOS traded an average of 353.66K shares per day over the past three months and 510.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.01M. Insiders hold about 18.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 3.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.05M, up 682.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352.56M and the low estimate is $153M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 526.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.