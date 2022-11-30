This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX)

As of close of business last night, Vaxxinity Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.25, up 15.98% from its previous closing price of $1.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666892 shares were traded. VAXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9549.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VAXX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 12,115 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 29,111 led to the insider holds 836,499 shares of the business.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 25,243 shares of VAXX for $60,656 on Sep 06. The 10% Owner now owns 9,451,674 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,923 shares for $2.33 each. As a result, the insider received 25,462 and left with 838,733 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAXX has reached a high of $18.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7217, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9539.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VAXX traded 170.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 154.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.46M. Insiders hold about 47.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VAXX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 893.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 728.5k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.65.