Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) closed the day trading at $3.46 up 3.28% from the previous closing price of $3.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7951185 shares were traded. BTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTG, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, B2Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $5.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2068, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7288.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTG traded about 10.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTG traded about 9.29M shares per day. A total of 1.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.81% stake in the company. Shares short for BTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.41M with a Short Ratio of 17.16M, compared to 14.35M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $379.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $476M to a low estimate of $229.4M. As of the current estimate, B2Gold Corp.’s year-ago sales were $508.94M, an estimated decrease of -25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $587.25M, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of -$25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $587.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $587.25M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.