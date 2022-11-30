Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) closed the day trading at $155.65 up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $153.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578959 shares were traded. JAZZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JAZZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $194.

On April 06, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $202 to $196.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when ENRIGHT PATRICK G sold 2,000 shares for $152.88 per share. The transaction valued at 305,751 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ENRIGHT PATRICK G sold 4,974 shares of JAZZ for $743,513 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 19,112 shares after completing the transaction at $149.48 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Patil Neena M, who serves as the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,510 shares for $142.34 each. As a result, the insider received 499,613 and left with 26,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAZZ has reached a high of $169.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JAZZ traded about 525.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JAZZ traded about 437.58k shares per day. A total of 62.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.37M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JAZZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.98 and a low estimate of $4.11, while EPS last year was $4.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.68, with high estimates of $4.93 and low estimates of $4.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.66 and $16.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.42. EPS for the following year is $18.11, with 17 analysts recommending between $22.48 and $14.01.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $939.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $956M to a low estimate of $912.66M. As of the current estimate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s year-ago sales were $834.69M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $959.3M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $988.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $898.91M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAZZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.