Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed the day trading at $80.29 up 2.67% from the previous closing price of $78.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4524559 shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WYNN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $91 from $71 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $77.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Mulroy Patricia sold 2,000 shares for $66.14 per share. The transaction valued at 132,274 led to the insider holds 6,781 shares of the business.

Mulroy Patricia sold 2,000 shares of WYNN for $134,220 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 8,781 shares after completing the transaction at $67.11 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Mulroy Patricia, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400 shares for $94.25 each. As a result, the insider received 37,700 and left with 7,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $96.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WYNN traded about 4.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WYNN traded about 2.75M shares per day. A total of 112.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 5.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of -$1.49, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and -$4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.19. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.81 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $4.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.