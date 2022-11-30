What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) stock

In the latest session, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) closed at $34.31 up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $33.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3525572 shares were traded. IPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Carter-Miller Jocelyn sold 6,500 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 195,000 led to the insider holds 38,214 shares of the business.

HUDSON DAWN E sold 18,376 shares of IPG for $596,301 on May 09. The Director now owns 32,880 shares after completing the transaction at $32.45 per share. On May 06, another insider, GUILFOILE MARY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,301 shares for $32.41 each. As a result, the insider received 204,215 and left with 102,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPG has reached a high of $39.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IPG has traded an average of 3.42M shares per day and 2.55M over the past ten days. A total of 390.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 386.66M. Shares short for IPG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.46M, compared to 12.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IPG is 1.16, from 1.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92. The current Payout Ratio is 44.80% for IPG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.73. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.51B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.46B. As of the current estimate, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15B, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.11B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.65B and the low estimate is $9.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.