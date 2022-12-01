A correction may be in store for ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares?

In the latest session, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) closed at $9.06 up 6.97% from its previous closing price of $8.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973814 shares were traded. ACMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACM Research Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $7 from $8 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $9.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on October 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Dun Haiping sold 36,537 shares for $16.10 per share. The transaction valued at 588,246 led to the insider holds 855,090 shares of the business.

Cheav Sotheara sold 10,000 shares of ACMR for $175,000 on Aug 18. The insider now owns 110,002 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Cheav Sotheara, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $17.81 each. As a result, the insider received 267,096 and left with 120,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ACM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has reached a high of $30.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACMR has traded an average of 947.39K shares per day and 583.43k over the past ten days. A total of 59.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.85M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 4.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 9.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $395.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.75M, up 47.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $472.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522.6M and the low estimate is $347.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.