A correction may be in store for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares?

As of close of business last night, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.96, up 7.83% from its previous closing price of $22.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884327 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.20 and its Current Ratio is at 17.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On February 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on February 15, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Metzger Michael A sold 16,231 shares for $25.29 per share. The transaction valued at 410,508 led to the insider holds 17,659 shares of the business.

Katkin Keith sold 29,899 shares of SNDX for $774,411 on Oct 06. The Director now owns 32,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.90 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Katkin Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 360 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 9,000 and left with 32,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $26.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNDX traded 705.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 501.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.43M. Shares short for SNDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.63 and -$3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$3, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.76 and -$3.32.