A glimpse at BioSig Technologies Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) closed at $0.41 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0029 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527976 shares were traded. BSGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4788 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on March 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Sieckhaus John bought 5,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 4,550 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

LONDONER KENNETH L bought 29,700 shares of BSGM for $24,299 on Sep 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,896,820 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, LONDONER KENNETH L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 22,766 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,073 and bolstered with 1,867,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 101.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSGM has reached a high of $2.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5449, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8658.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSGM has traded an average of 347.84K shares per day and 152.8k over the past ten days. A total of 45.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.91M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BSGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 1.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $140k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $140k to a low estimate of $130k. As of the current estimate, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $360k, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $610k, an increase of 7,525.00% over than the figure of -$61.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $770k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $441k, up 74.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.15M and the low estimate is $1.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 523.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.