A glimpse at Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s stock clocked out at $10.12, up 4.12% from its previous closing price of $9.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539870 shares were traded. MX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2021, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $25.

On January 08, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on January 08, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Kim Young-Joon bought 5,460 shares for $17.37 per share. The transaction valued at 94,840 led to the insider holds 341,067 shares of the business.

Kim Theodore S bought 3,000 shares of MX for $55,350 on Feb 23. The insider now owns 150,799 shares after completing the transaction at $18.45 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Lee Woung Moo, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $18.58 each. As a result, the insider received 130,089 and left with 108,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magnachip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MX has reached a high of $22.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MX traded 451.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 361.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.16M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 3 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $72.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.5M to a low estimate of $72M. As of the current estimate, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $126.93M, an estimated decrease of -43.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.77M, a decrease of -28.60% over than the figure of -$43.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $360.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $349.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $356.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $474.23M, down -24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468.8M and the low estimate is $446.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.